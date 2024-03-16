Minister Nyesom Wike of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has weighed in on the scarred relationship he has with Ireti Kingibe, Senator representing FCT.

Kingibe and Wike have not had a good work relationship since they both came to the office.

Last year, Kingibe declared that Wike does not have the executive powers to make threats of demolition of “illegal” buildings” in the territory.

Also in January, the lawmaker claimed that Wike had refused to respond to her letters and messages in the wake of the rising kidnappings in Abuja.

Speaking at a media parley on yesterday, Wike said Kingibe’s anger stems from his constant companionship with Philip Aduda, her predecessor in the Senate.

The Minister who said he could not be forced to befriend Kingibe said: “Somebody wants to be your friend. I said I don’t want to be your friend. Is it by force? The problem is that she wanted to be chairman senate committee on FCT but the senate president said: ‘I’m not giving you.'”

As newmen pointed out the Kinigbe’s interest in FCT affairs, Wike responded saying, “What? Are you going to supervise me? You cannot supervise me.”

According to him, he has always invited the chairpersons of the FCT committee in the National Assembly to witness the flag-off projects in the nation’s capital.

“There’s nothing we have done that I have not invited the two chairmen of the FCT.

“Nobody can intimidate me. I was a minister before, I became a governor of one of the most important states in Nigeria and now I am a minister of FCT.

“You’re saying the minister does not carry me along. I don’t have the back. People don’t know how to go about things. It is not by intimidation.”

“The problem is this she ran an election against my friend Philip Aduda. And then she sees Philip Aduda everywhere with me. She said I am taking Philip everywhere instead of her who is the senator.

“Will I abandon my friend because he failed election? People are so petty. It doesn’t make sense,” he said.

Wike however asked Kingibe to “do the right thing” through appropriate communication.