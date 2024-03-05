Isreal DMW Lays Curses On His Ex-Wife, Apologises To Davido

Israel Afeare, well known as Isreal DMW, Davido’s logistics manager, has severely cursed his estranged wife Sheila Courage.

In a lengthy Instagram post, he vowed that it would never be good with her in the morning and night.

He further stated that every man who touches her will collapse and die in the afternoon, and whatever business she touches as an influencer will be cursed.

He expressed his gratitude to everyone who attended his wedding ceremony and pledged to remember their altruistic deeds, he also promised to provide them with justice because his marriage collapse was not caused by any kind of abuse, adultery, or assault.

Isreal disclosed that his mother-in-law was the issue, perceiving her daughter as a fast route to financial success and a lifestyle akin to that of Regina Daniels and other celebrities.

In conclusion of his note, he apologised to his boss.

READ MORE: Ebuka Uchendu Recounts Experience Of Being Jobless For Years Before Stardom

He wrote,

“Sheila Courage, it will never be well with you morning and night. Any business you lay ur hands as an influencer is CURSED. That business begins to into problems immediately. Any man who touches you Slumps and Dies in the afternoon. Let me also ones again thank those who travelled far away to Benin to honor me. Can’t forget this day in my lifetime. You all must get JUSTICE. What happened in my marriage was never any case of Assault, Infidelity, or any form of abuse at all. It was a pure case of a mother-in-law wanting to extend the control of her husband to me, which I fully declined. A mother-in-law who saw her daughter in marriage as a quick means of getting rich than safety and rest of mind. A mother inlaw who forcefully removed her daughter from a very safe marriage, sending her to Abuja, to stay with Ginika, a certified ABUJA OLOSHO, who’s using content creation as a cover, to look for rich men in the name of influencing. Parents who keep saying they regretted not giving out dia daughter to highly respected Sen. Ned Nwoko, seeing the lifestyle of my darling sister, Reginal Daniels? Senator Daisy Danjuma, MY OGA. Make una no vex”.

SEE POST: