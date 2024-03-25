Aurélien Tchouameni, a Real Madrid midfielder, has generated internet debate after disclosing the age he started listening to Nigerian afrobeat singer, Davido.

Tchouameni, who appeared on a show called ‘The Bridge’ featuring Davido, Cindy Bruna, and François-Henry Bennahmias, former CEO of Audemars Piguet, discussed how he had long been a fan of the unavailable singer.

To everyone’s surprise, the 24-year-old midfielder claimed that when he was ten years old, since he started listening to Davido’s songs.

Pointing at Davido, Tchouameni said,

“Back in the days when I was ten I used to listen to this guy (Davido),” he said.

Some online users were taken aback, and they questioned his claim.

READ MORE: “When VeryDarkMan Comes Out, He’ll Be More Popular” – Tunde Ednut

See some reactions below…

Gozman_1 asked: “When davido start to sing….how old u dey fes”

A-ranker said: “How much Davido pay this one😂”

Ariyo Ayomikun declared: “How come most of y’all are surprised? Davido has gone global for a while now, he’s not a kid in the industry so why being surprised?”

dj_calbee1 noted: “The truth is that we Nigerians don’t really rate our own. If you go out and see how they talk about our artists, you will know we don’t appreciate them enough.”

SEE VIDEO: