I’ve Lived African Dream, Time For American – Davido

Famous Nigerian artist David Adeleke, often known as Davido, has declared that he is now focusing on his American ambition, claiming that he has conquered Africa.

The singer stated that he hopes to collaborate with other artists from all around the world.

In a recent interview with Billboard, Davido said that he is now working on two albums for Africa and America.

He said, “I want to drop this album by the grace of God. Hopefully, we get to hit No. 1. I just want to share great ideas and great music with other artists, influence other artists, write and produce for other people. Just getting to the dream. I’ve lived the African dream, now I’m trying to get to the American dream.”

Speaking on his relationship with American artists, Davido said, “I think I connect with Atlanta artists, especially having lived there for about four, five years there. I currently have a house in Atlanta, so when it comes to the American culture, I learned most of it in the South. So I think I relate better with Atlanta artists, being around [Young] Thug and being around people. Like, I been knew Gunna even before either he or I popped off.”