Music legend, Evangelist Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi, has shared his journey through prostate surgery, that almost took his life.

He shared this in reverence to God, as he will be celebrating his 82nd birthday in April.

“I thank God for the uncommon grace I have enjoyed as I will clock 82 in two weeks. I can’t quantify God’s divine grace upon my life as a music icon and God’s servant,” he told Per Second News.

Speaking also with Saturday Beats, the octogenerian said: “It is by the grace of God that I survived prostate surgery at the age of 82. I thank God for bringing me out of a prostate enlargement surgery operation at Kelina Hospital, Lagos. I thank my friends, followers, fans and people of God for their prayers. Some people came to visit me in the hospital. I thank them all.

READ ALSO: Veteran Singer, Ebenezer Obey, Loses 48-Year-Old Son

“God told me I had not finished what he sent me to do on earth. He said He still had more assignments for me. I am also determined to do more of such works for Him. I will share the full testimony at my 82nd birthday on April 3.”

He added, “I also plan to release a song on the issue of prostate enlargement. I will talk about my experience and inform the public. It is a disease that usually afflicts males, and can happen to any man from the age of 40 and above. King Charles of Britain also had it. It is more dangerous when it is cancerous. I am grateful that mine was not cancerous. I am happy that I passed through it, and was congratulated when I survived it.”