Blessing Okoro, also known as Blessing CEO, a controversial self-proclaimed relationship guru, has revealed that she married at the age of 18 but left at the age of 21 because her divorced spouse was abusive.

The relationship counsellor stated that following her unpleasant marriage experience, she repackaged herself, underlining that her ex-husband would no longer recognise her.

During a recent episode of her TV show, ‘Moments With Blessing CEO,’ she said: “I married at the age of 18, I divorced at the age of 21. Na man show me shege so I had to repackage myself and change my name from Blessing Nkiruka to Blessing CEO.

READ MORE: Isreal DMW Lays Curses On His Ex-Wife, Apologises To Davido

“If my ex-husband sees me now, he won’t be able to recognise me. Because that woman he married before is not the woman he is seeing now.”

It’s better to walk away from a horrible marriage than to put up with a difficult marriage, she remarked.