The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has posited that the male gender have failed to prevail over the country’s present economic state, hence, the women folk should be given an opportunity.

Umar Damagum, Party’s acting National Chairman, noted this while speaking on the occasion of the International Women’s Day celebration and lecture organised by the office of the PDP Woman Leader, Amina Arong.

According to him, in the times of old, women were always the ones that settled differences.

Represented by Samuel Anyanwu, PDP’s National Secretary, the acting Chairman said the importance of mothers and the role of women cannot be over emphasized.

He added that, “if it is possible and I pray and I believe and hope that even if not in our own generation, I will like to see that one day a woman will become the president of this country and I say this with utmost sincerity and from the depth of my heart, because I can tell you that the menfolk have failed this generation.

“That is why the founding fathers of PDP know the role of women and that is why today in Nigeria, no matter how you look at it , PDP is the most democratic party in Nigeria and Africa. This is the only party that gives opportunity to women to aspire to any position free of charge without buying any form. We do that because we want to encourage women.

“In the next dispensation of the NWC, I hope we have opportunity to have more women in the NWC, even if it means to give up my own position for a woman to take over I will gladly do that because we want an organisation where women can take advantage of their nature to take the country to another level.”