Jose Peseiro Steps Down As Super Eagles Manager

Jose Peseiro, the Nigerian Super Eagles’ coach, has acknowledged his departure as the team’s manager after his contract expired on Thursday.

On Friday, Peseiro, who led the Eagles to second place in the 2023 African Cup of Nations, said he was fulfilled with his job as coach of the West African nation.

Taking to his X platform, the former Porto manager wrote,

“Yesterday, we concluded our contract with the NFF. It was a pride and honor to coach the Super Eagles. It has been 22 months of immense dedication, sacrifice, emotion, and enormous enthusiasm. We feel a sense of fulfillment.

“We would like to express our gratitude to Sir Amaju Pinnick (the president who signed us), President Ibrahim Gusau, General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi, Secretary Dayo Enebi, the NFF, all the Staff, and especially all the PLAYERS, with whom leading has been a great pleasure.

READ MORE: Toyin Lawani Amazes Many As She Mark 42nd Birthday With Lettuce Made Outfit (Photos)

“Guys, we are thankful; it has been a privilege to be part of this family. We will miss you, but we will always be there for you, no matter where you are. A big hug to all of you,”