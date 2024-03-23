“Joseph Is My Problem, He Buried My Son Before His Demise” – Late Mohbad’s Mother Claims

Abosede, the mother of the late musician Ilerioluwa Aloba, also known as Mohbad, has claimed that his father, Joseph, buried him before his death.

In an exclusive interview with Saturday PUNCH titled “Uncensored: Mohbad’s mother opens up on late son, ex-husband, Naira Marley,” Abosede said this.

She claimed she was unaware of the day Mohbad died, despite spending 10 days at his (Joseph’s) house just before the late singer’s death.

“I actually did not know when my child (Mohbad) died. His father did not tell me. I was in his house for 10 days, shortly before he died. I ran back there when I heard that he had died. I was the one who called his father and siblings to inform them. I brought them all together.

“I called their father to come and see me with all the children despite all he had done to me. I did not have the strength to fight with him because I found happiness in my children, and because they are grown-up, I brought them all together. But, their father separated us.

“I believe that my son was not dead as of the time he was buried. I actually told them not to bury him, but they refused. If they had not buried him at the time he did, I believe he would have lived. Joseph is actually my problem. I believe that he buried my son before he died,” she added.

However, Aloba cited Yoruba tradition as the cause for the rapid burial, noting that it is customary not to postpone a deceased person’s burial when both parents are still alive.

He said that if Mohbad had died at a later age, the option of preserving his body in a mortuary may have been considered.

The late singer’s father also said that the land where his son was laid to rest belonged to Mohbad, who had given it to him in order to build a church.

He added that the decision to bury him quickly was consistent with Yoruba norms.

“In Yoruba land, his corpse is not the kind to be kept when both of his parents are still alive,” he said.

“That land where Mohbad was buried is his only land, that is the only land I know him to have owned.

“Truly he gave me the land to build my church because we had both agreed to build the church there and since that’s the only land I knew him to have,” he added.

It should be noted Mohbad passed away on September 12, 2023, at the age of 27, in Lagos State.

Following an inquiry by the Lagos State Police Command to determine the cause of his death, Mohbad’s remains were exhumed for examination.