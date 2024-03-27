Julius Abure Re-Elected As LP National Chairman Despite Opposition By NLC

Julius Abure has been re-elected as the National Chairman of the Labour Party at a convention held on Wednesday at the Grand Seasons Hotel in Nnewi, Anambra State.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Abure was declared winner, despite the ongoing leadership dispute between the LP and Nigeria Labour Congress led by Joe Ajaero.

Recall that the NLC called for the labour Party’s National Chairman’s resignation and the immediate constitution of a caretaker transition committee to organise a legitimate and all-inclusive national convention for the party.

READ MORE: Abure No Longer Labour Party’s Chairman – NLC

However, on March 20, workers who were not allowed access into the party office, gathered around the premises chanting songs against and demanding the sack of the LP Chairman whom they accused of financial impropriety.