Jaafar Jaafar, Nigerian journalist and founder of Daily Nigerian, an online publication company, says the Nigerian government paid to secure the release of abducted Kaduna pupils.

His position was made known via X on Sunday, as he claimed that no lobbying, persuasion, flattery, charm or conning will convince the ruthless bandits to release hostages without payment of ransom.

Recall that Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani announced the release of the over Kuriga schoolchildren who were kidnapped by suspected bandits.

The abductors had demanded N1 billion as ransom as the only condition for their release.

However, according to Jaafar, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Sani’s choice of words after the “rescue” of the Kuriga schoolchildren, suggested that the government paid through the nose.

READ ALSO: Kidnapped Kaduna School Children Regain Freedom

“The reality is that no lobbying, persuasion, flattery, charm or conning will convince the ruthlessly avaricious bandits to release hostages without payment of ransom.

“From President Tinubu to Governor Uba Sani’s choice of words after the ‘rescue’ of the Kuriga schoolchildren, you know the government paid through the nose to simply rescue its image, held hostage by the worsening insecurity.

“Our leaders hardly bother taking proactive measures to stop these abductions. In hindsight, the money the government paid the bandits should have been used to resettle villages that were prone to attack.

“Government is more concerned about its image than the security of lives and property. Whenever you see a government in turbo action, its political image is concerned,” he posted.