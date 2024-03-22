Kai Cenat Pledges To Build School For Children In Makoko, Lagos Following His Recent Visit

Kai Cenat, a renowned American streamer and YouTuber, has disclosed his ambitions to build a school for children living in Makoko’s floating slums, an informal neighbourhood in Lagos, Nigeria.

The YouTuber made headlines during a recent live stream by sharing insights from his trip to Nigeria earlier this month.

Cenat talked passionately about his experiences in Makoko during his live stream, emphasising how important it is to provide the village’s children with educational possibilities.

He stated that plans for the school are already underway, emphasising the importance of collaboration in achieving this aim.

“The process of me building this new school in Nigeria has officially been stamped today, I have set the ball rolling on plans to build a good school in Makoko for the kids living there,” Cenat said in part.

He then urged anyone with relevant contacts in construction and equipment procurement to stand forward and assist to the project.

Netizen took to the comments section to share their thoughts,

See some comments below,

@_Tri_stan alleged: “He is really milking Nigeria for clout because what ppl are you looking for? When you came didn’t you have ppl you stayed with and showed you around? Cant u work work with shank and others to build the sch instead of making noise?”

@iam_joshoodz expressed: “Hopefully it works out, the kids can’t wait.”

@ItzBarbieAlmie shared: “Them no tell am ?… Those people are not ready for progress, Don’t even get me started on the tribal and gang issues they have, all that prevents them from letting people help them… I was harassed and threatened because i wanted to help feed their community… Most traumatic things I’ve had to live through… Take your money elsewhere Kai”

@badinflu3nc3_ reacted: “Naaah I don’t believe he will fulfill that. Same thing that Wizkid promised with no results.”

@MrDwein opined: “I think corruption and greediness is gonna step in 😑🤦🏿💔”

@Buddin_Rapunzel said: “Omg, God bless him!

Hopefully he finds the right people who will show him workings, appreciate his efforts and not scam him.🙏🏾”

SEE VIDEO: