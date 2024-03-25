Veteran Nollywood actor Anayo Modestus Onyekwere, better known as Kanayo O Kanayo, has expressed his sadness over the death of his dear friend and colleague Amaechi Muonagor over the weekend.

A picture of the deceased along with a statement remembering their time together was shared on Instagram by Kanayo O Kanayo, who announced Amaechi’s passing.

The experienced actor revealed how he frequently feels anxiety when Amaechi Muonagor does an acrobatic summersault, which he does exceptionally well considering his age and size.

Kanayo O Kanayo stated that he breathed life into the set and worked hard to preserve its traditional features. He also advised his companion to rest comfortably, as God understood why he was summoned at this time.

READ MORE: How Olamide Saved My Life By Instructing Me To Leave The Girlfriend I Had When I Became Star – Asake

Kanayo O Kanayo penned:

“Iyi, I was always afraid whenever you did your acrobatic somersault. It was indeed outstanding despite your weight. You would always say. Nwokem, o taa, meaning, you grew up doing it.

On set, there was no dull moment as you did your best to preserve our Igbo culture. God knows why he called you now. Good night dear brother. RIP”