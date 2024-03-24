Katsina: Bandits Kill Politician During Ramadan Prayers, Abduct Wife, Daughters

In an unfortunate incident on Saturday night, gunmen attacked Mairuwa village, Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State, killing worshippers during Ramadan prayers.

According to reports, no less than two persons were shot dead while another sustained injury during the attack.

One of the deceased persons, a prominent man identified as Alhaji Lado, was suspected to be the prime target of the assailants.

READ ALSO: Gunmen Hijack Bus, Abduct 10 Travellers In Benue

Lado, who is a businessman, politician and large scale farmer, was killed when he refused to take orders from his murderers, a source told Daily Trust.

“They opened fire on him when they attempted to kidnap him but he refused to follow them,” the source said.

A survivor disclosed that the attackers kidnapped Alhaji Lado’s wife and two daughters.

The second victim of the attack was a health worker identified as Sani.

“He worked at the Mairuwa Health Facility,” the source said.