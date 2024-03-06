Kebbi Governor Gifts SUVs To Lawmakers Amid Hardship (Pictures)

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State has distributed Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs) to State House of Assembly members.

In a post via X, Governor Idris emphasized that the gesture symbolizes the administration’s dedication to diligently serving the people of Kebbi State.



He wrote on Tuesday night: “I am honored to fulfill my promise by distributing 24 First Class Toyota Jeeps to the dedicated members of the Kebbi State House of Assembly for their official engagements.

“Today, at the Government House in Birnin Kebbi, I presented these vehicles, expressing gratitude for the Assembly’s cooperation and understanding. The harmonious working relationship between the Executive Arm and the Assembly has been paramount. In the spirit of collaboration, I joined the Speaker of the Assembly, Rt. Hon. Usman Muhammad Ankwe, in a test drive of the Jeep allocated to him.”



This is coming at a time masses are pressured with hardship owing to high cost of living, which has led to protests in various parts of the country.

