Kiddwaya Cancels Birthday Celebration To Honour Late Friend, Chizzy Wigwe

Terseer Waya, aka Kiddwaya, a BBNaija All Stars housemate, has disclosed that he will not be celebrating his birthday this year.

He declared that he would use the opportunity to pay tribute to his friend Chizzy Wigwe, the son of Herbert Wigwe, the former CEO of Access Bank, who passed away in a helicopter crash in the US last month.

The reality star whose birthday is today, March 5, announced this on a post via his Instagram account.

While sharing Chizzy Wigwe picture, he captioned,

“Today is my birthday, but today is also the day a good friend of mine is getting buried, so out of respect, I will not be celebrating.”

SEE POST: