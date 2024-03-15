The Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) abducted in Gamboru, Ngala Local Government Area of Borno State did not inform camp officials of their movement, Defence Headquarters (DHQ) have said.

The victims, comprising women, girls, boys and children were abducted by terrorists when they went to fetch firewood on February 29.

Edward Buba, Director of Defence Media Operations, speaking on Thursday during a media briefing in Abuja, said the IDPs travelled beyond the authorised distance from their camp.

He said the troops received report about the abduction from the coordinator of Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) on March 3.

According to him, the army is collaborating with international partners for support, adding that rescuing the victims is a top priority of the military.

“It was later, at about 2030hrs at night, when the IDPs did not return to camp, that alarm was raised as to their possible abduction by terrorists.

“It was at that stage that troops were notified of the incident. The standard practice was for troops to be notified prior to any movement of IDPs beyond the permissible distance of 5-7km from their camp.

“The IDPs reportedly went beyond the permissible distance to get firewood as a result of deforestation around their camp and the terrorists abducted 112 IDPs in the process,” he said.

Buba furthered that the military is making efforts to ensure the IDPs and others abducted in Kaduna and Sokoto schools are rescued

“Because of the sensitivity of the matter, I cannot go into further details as to signs of life, location and the different options that we have in order to get these hostages back.

“I can further assure that getting these hostages back is very clearly on the top of our priorities. It is for this reason we have leveraged our international partners for support,” he added.