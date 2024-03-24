Kidnapped Kaduna School Children Regain Freedom

The Kaduna State Government, on Sunday, disclosed that the school kids kidnapped from Kuriga, Chikun Local Government Area, Kaduna State have regained freedom.

Recall that 287 school children were kidnapped from LEA Primary School and Government Secondary School, Kuriga, when gunmen riding on motorcycles stormed their school on March 8.

The abductors demanded N1 billion for their release while giving a deadline of March 27, 2024, for the payment of the ransom.

Governor Uba Sani who disclosed their release in a statement said: “I wish to announce that our Kuriga school children have been released.

READ ALSO: ‘We Didn’t Hire Negotiator To Secure Release Of Abducted 287 Children’ — Kaduna Govt.

“Our special appreciation goes to our dear President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for prioritising the safety and security of Nigerians and particularly ensuring that the abducted Kuriga school children are released unharmed. While the school children were in captivity, I spoke with Mr. President several times. He shared our pains, comforted us, and worked round the clock with us to ensure the safe return of the children.”

He further commended the officers of the Nigerian Army for seeing to the successful release of the schoolchildren.

“The Nigerian Army also deserves special commendation for showing that with courage, determination and commitment, criminal elements can be degraded and security restored in our communities.

“We also thank all Nigerians who prayed fervently for the safe return of the school children. This is indeed a day of joy. We give Almighty Allah all the glory,” he added.