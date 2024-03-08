“Kidnappers Are Coward, They Deserve Death Penalty” – Remi Tinubu

Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has called on state governors and lawmakers to prescribe capital punishment for kidnapping.

Oluremi made this known while reacting to the report of 200 women and over 280 pupils and teachers kidnapped in Kaduna, Borno State.

She said: “Whoever is kidnapping young people is sick, cruel, and a coward.

“Enough is enough and I call on the state governors that once we take hold of them, they deserve capital punishment.

“Why don’t they take people their size? Why are they torturing our children? What they are trying to do is kill our future.

“We all know parents, when we are old we rely on our children.

“Why would you go and take them from schools? Right now, I think enough is enough. As a former lawmaker, I believe that any one of them captured deserves capital punishment.

“They (kidnappers) are animals, they are evil and we should take them out of our midst.

“The state governors and the lawmakers should do something.”