Bandits, who abducted 16 residents of the Gonin Gora area of the Kaduna metropolis, have demanded ransom consisting of a variety of items for their release.

Last month, the gunmen attacked the Gonin-Gora community, a suburb of Kaduna metropolis in the Chikun Local Government Area, kidnapping 16 residents.

Leaders of the community, on Monday, disclosed that the bandits have demanded an unreasonable ransom of N40 trillion.

The demand was coming barely four days after 287 school children were abducted at Kuriga, another Chikun community.

John Yusuf, a community leader of the area, said: “The bandits have contacted us. They are demanding N40 trillion, 11 Hilux vans, and 150 motorcycles for the release of 16 people they are holding captive.”

“Where are we going to get this kind of money? Even if we sell the entire community, we cannot raise N40 trillion. Even Nigeria as a country has never made a budget of N40 trillion,” TheCable quoted him as saying.

He said the bandits invaded the community two times within a week.

“The abductions happened twice within four days interval. During the first attack, three people were kidnapped, while in the second attack, 13 people were abducted bringing the total number of people being held captive to 16,” he said

Yusuf who lamented the vast bushes bordering the community and Birnin Gwari LGA of the State, called for the establishment of a military base in the area to check the activities of the criminals.

“We are pleading with the government to come to our aid by establishing a military base behind our community where the bandits take advantage of the bushes to invade our community.

“From our community down to Birnin Gwari, which is over 150 kilometres, is a stretch of the bush.

“We also have another stretch of bushes from Gonin Gora down to Niger State.

“So, when the criminals have free access through the bushes to our community. We are pleading with the government to help us,” the community leader pleaded.