The abductors of Edo State Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Tony Aziegbemi, have reportedly demanded ransom of N500 million to release him.

Aziegbemi was kidnapped eight days ago while returning home after a meeting at the Government House in Benin.

An anonymous family source disclosed to journalists on Sunday that the kidnappers contacted the family and made the demand.

“The kidnappers have contacted the family of Tony Aziegbemi, and they have demanded N500 million ransom.

“I don’t know what the family members are doing to raise the money or if the party, the PDP, is doing anything to assist them,” the source said.

Another family member, identified as Sam Ogbeiye, urged the security agents to intensify efforts to secure his freedom unhurt.

When contacted, Police spokesperson in the State, Chidi Nwabuzor, said the force isn’t aware of any demand from kidnappers.

“I am not aware of any ransom demand. I can only confirm what I am aware of,” he said.