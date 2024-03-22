Killers Of Soldiers In Delta Won’t Go Free – Defence Minister Vows

Barely a week after the gruesome killing of 17 military personnel in the Okuama community in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru, has vowed that those behind the act will not go free.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Badaru insisted that the suspects will surely be apprehended and will face the wrath of the law.

It was gathered that the minister made this known when he visited the troops of the one mechanised division in Kaduna, to commiserate with the General Officer Commanding the division over the incident.

He noted that the Federal Government and military authorities will not rest until the masterminds of the killing of military personnel who were on a peace mission are apprehended.

Badaru said: “We will find the killers of our soldiers and deal with them. You don’t kill our men and go scot-free, we will deal with them squarely.

“We have the power, will, strength and determination and our morale is high to end insecurity.

“I know what you have been doing to rescue the school children unhurt and keep the morale high, the President is behind you one hundred per cent.

“I have been briefed about your efforts to rescue the kidnapped school children.

“The strategies that I have been briefed about are going on very well and I am sure you will get them.

“We will free those children and bring them back to their parents. We thank you for your sleepless nights to keep us safe.”