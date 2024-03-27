Killing Soldiers Shows You Have No Respect For The Military – Ali Baba

Veteran Nigeria comic actor, Atunyota Akpobome, popularly known as Ali Baba, has condemned the recent killing of 17 officers of the Nigerian Army in Delta, describing it as highly abominable.

The comedian made this known in an interview with newsmen in Lagos, on Monday, adding that the gruesome murder of the soldiers smacked of eroding societal values.

According to him, the murder of soldiers showed that the nation is suffering from poor moral education in the country.

He said: “Killing another human being is bad, the killing of anybody that works for an institution, especially an institution like the army that protects the people, is worse.

“Overseas, when you are travelling, they (airport authorities) board the military personnel first as well as retired officers.

“What it means is that we need to begin to know our values totally in the country. This is unfortunate.

“You do not respect the military that protects you, you went ahead to then kill them, whatever the reason you have, it is a huge crime.

“You don’t kill a soldier man, you don’t even push him, slap him or resist an arrest. It is a crime.”

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that on March 14, at least 17 senior military officers and soldiers of the 181 Amphibious Battalion, deployed to quell clashes between Okuoma and Okoloba communities in Delta, were ambushed and killed in Okuama Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state.