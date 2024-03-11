Kizz Daniel Rejoices As His Wife Bags First Endorsement Deal

Kizz Daniel, a well-known Nigerian singer, celebrated his wife’s first endorsement agreement with an automobile dealership, which came just 7 days after she rose to prominence.

It should be noted that the musician sparked outrage online after recently admitting that he is married and thereafter flaunted his wife.

His wife has recently signed an endorsement deal with Mikano Motors, just a few days after he showed her off.

The singer added that he is extremely pleased of her accomplishment.

He wrote,

“Congrats Wifey @mrsanidugbe 🍾 on bagging your first endorsement deal @mikanomotors ,7 days on scene 🎬 🙄😁 proud of you 👍🏾 cc @uthy_omg @sucrehouseofent Take care of her ❤️,”

READ MORE: Tolanibaj Shares Why She Changed Her Mind On Doing Brazilian Butt Lift

The automobile dealership also announced the news on their page.

“First of all, INTRODUCTION!

We’re thrilled to announce that @mrsanidugbe has joined our Mikano @mikanointernational family as our latest brand partner!

Peep her admiring her new ride , in the company of her HUSBAND, none other than the remarkable ‘TweTwe’ hitmaker, @kizzdaniel

Welcome on board!,” they wrote.

SEE POST: