Kuriga: Gov. Sani Donates N10m To Late Teacher’s Family, Offers Free Education To Schoolchildren

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State, on Thursday, revealed that his foundation will provide free education to the 137 school kids released from the den of kidnappers.

He announced the scholarship while addressing the schoolchildren at the Government House before their departure to Kuriga.

The abduction, he said, will not hinder academic activities in the community, adding that adequate security will be provided.

Sani added that he has directed that renovation should be carried out in the schools where the students were abducted.

His words: “I want to say here today, that all the 137, like I promised them, will be my students by the grace of God.

“I have already directed the Uba Sani Foundation which has been in existence for the past 16 years delivering free education and healthcare, to look after them.

READ ALSO: DHQ Declares Eight Wanted Over Murder Of Soldiers In Okuama

“I have also directed that a lot of renovation be put in place in the community and the schools because to me, Kuriga community is one of the most peaceful communities in Kaduna state.”

The State Government, according to him, will support the children of the Kuriga teacher who died in captivity.

“All the children are back safely, but we lost only one teacher, and may his soul rest in peace.

“Mallam Abubakar was a good man, and his children have missed him. We all miss him. He was one of the most resourceful teachers in the school, but we lost him.

“The Kaduna State government will be supporting the children of Mallam Abubakar through school. We will also be supporting the family with N10 million because of what they went through,” he added.