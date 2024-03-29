Kuriga Schoolchildren Made Rescue Efforts Easy – DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), on Thursday, disclosed to that the distress displayed by the abducted Kuriga school kids provided sufficient grounds for the troops to rescue them.

Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, Director, Defence Media Operations, made this known while briefing newsmen in Abuja on the operations of the armed forces across the country.

According to him, pressure of military operations also created significant level of distress for the terrorists, making it more convenient for troops to rescue the children on March 24.

”The armed force is bent on sustaining the winning ways of our operational engagements as demonstrated with the recent rescue of 16 and 137 hostages in Sokoto and Kaduna States, respectively.

“The success demonstrates the unwavering commitment of the armed forces to secure and protect the citizens against harm and acts of terror.

“The level of distressed created by the children was sufficient enough for troops to exploit in their rescue,” he said as revealed by News Agency of Nigeria.