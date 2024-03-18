Kwam1 Responds To Drummer, Kunle Ayanlowo’s Allegations Against Him

Nigerian Fuji Maestro King Wasiu Ayinde, often known as Kwam1 or K1, has finally responded to claims levelled against him by his drummer Kunle Ayanlowo.

Recall that few day ago Kunle, in an interview, opened up on his time working with him as he recounted how Kwam1 treated him and others as a slave.

He claimed that the Fuji singer always seize their passports anytime they traveled and returned to Nigeria.

Kunle explained how Kwam1 ordered him to return home after running into him on the road while on his way to the hospital for treatment.

He added that he worked with K1 for 32 years and achieved nothing as he lived in fear throughout his time with him.

Kwam1 responded to his charges on his Instagram story section, telling him to quit lying while he admonished liars and detractors to avoid him.

He noted how Kunle was trying to damage his reputation, stating that, he was the one who raised him when he was a nobody

Kwam1 admonished his fans to disassociate themselves from liars as they have nothing to gain from such people.

He wrote,

“Lairs and naysayers get away from me, stop lying. Trying to damage the reputation that raised you when you were a nobody. Disassociate from liars, you have nothing to gain from them”.