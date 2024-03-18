Lagos Govt Directs Traders, Beggars To Vacate Agege Rail Tracks

As part of efforts to maintain a safe and healthy environment, the Lagos State Government, ordered traders and beggars on rail tracks along the Agege corridor to vacate before strict enforcement and demolition.

Disclosing this at a stakeholders’ sensitization meeting organized by the Agege Local government chairman on Sunday, the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s led administration instructed unlawful inhabitants, shanties owners, dealers, and those begging for alms on the rail lines to leave the area immediately.

However, the State’s Commissioner for Establishments, Training and Pension, Afolabi Ayantayo, in his remarks at the meeting, yesterday,.charged the occupants of the shanties to vacate the rail lines before the enforcement would commence.

He said: “It has come to our notice that various criminal activities are being carried out along the rail corridor. We learnt that the shanties are harbouring criminals attacking passers-by and residents at night.

“The government has invested a lot of money in the rail project and we don’t want anybody to sabotage and deface the infrastructure, that’s why we are educating and warning the people involved to vacate the area before enforcements begin. I am calling on the police to face this task seriously.