Lagos Govt Nabs 63 For Crossing Highway, Street Trading (Video)

The operatives of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps, have arrested no fewer than 63 people for allegedly crossing the highway and engaging in illegal street trading.

Recall that the state government, had in February threatened to arrest and prosecute people crossing the major highways in the state rather than using the pedestrian.

However, in a post made available on Friday, via his X handle, the state Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, listed some of the locations where the offenders were arrested as Oshodi Oke, and Ikoyi, among others.

He wrote: “63 persons were arrested yesterday by the officials of Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps #LAGESCOfficial(KAI) at different locations in the state for crossing the highway without using the pedestrian bridge, and street trading.

“Some of these locations are Oshodi Oke, Ile Epo, Ikoyi, Victoria Island, Ajah, etc. They have been charged to the court for prosecution in line with the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Protection Law 2017.”