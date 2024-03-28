Liam Was Not Fathered By Mohbad – Kemi Olunloyo Reveals More Details Regarding Singer’s Son Paternity

Kemi Olunloyo, a controversial Nigerian journalist, has threatened to expose late Mohbad’s wife on the paternity of her son, Liam.

Following the death of the 27-year-old singer, reports had made rounds that the singer isn’t the father of his son. This had led many clamoring for a DNA test to be done on Liam to ascertain his paternity.

Kemi Olunloyo, who is one of those clamouring for a paternity test, took to her X account to make some allegations regarding the paternity of Liam.

She stated Wunmi is aware Liam isn’t Mohbad’s child and had recently bribed twitter influencer to make it viral that she has conducted the DNA test which was a false news.

Kemi also took a swipe at Iyabo Ojo and Tonto Dikeh noting that the movie stars raised N100m for Wunmi.

She added that Wunmi has be subjected to protection from persecution by one of the Lagos Monarch who has been preventing her against carrying out a DNA test.

The Journalist further claimed she has finally obtained voice notes back and forth on WhatsApp from Meta on Mohbad and Wunmi regarding why he tried to drown Liam when he realized he didn’t father him.

She alleged Liam is fathered by one of the Lagos Monarch whom she would expose soon, adding that the story is now an international documentary like BBC did to late TB Joshua.

She wrote,

“THE MOHBAD DOCUMENTARY Once again Liam was NOT fathered by Mohbad. I was the journalist that told you this will my full chest. The boy was a product of paternity fraud and Wunmi knows that. She quietly paid twitter influencers to make it viral that a RECENT DNA test was done and they spread the false news. After Iyabo and Tonto raised over N100M for her a prominent LAGOS MONARCH has constantly protected her from prosecution and DNA testing that will link her to the sharp murder weapon used to stab Mohbad in the neck. Her DNA 🧬 is on that aside from the child’s questionable own. I have finally obtained voice notes back and forth on @WhatsApp from Meta on Mohbad and Wunmi regarding why he tried to DROWN Liam when he realized he didn’t father Liam. Wunmi, Bosede and Darosha need to be arrested. But if you ask the police, they will tell you the case is out of their hands and with the DPP. To all the flamboyant OBAS 👑 in Lagos, it’s one of you and I will disclose your name soon because this story is now an international documentary like BBC did TB Joshua. Do the right thing now. I can bring Nigeria DOWN with this documentary. Subscribe to @Kemitalks on YouTube and hit notification 🔔 bell for previews.

LET ME WARN YOU KABIYESI⚠️

You cannot arrest me. Journalists are not arrested for civil cases here

You can sue me if I defamed you. Get your visa and tickets and come here to file. I have no time for accessories to crimes. Everybody is going down. Let me make it clear. I’m not part of #Justice4Mohbad, Mohbad didn’t even like me and even defamed me out of a birthday gift. I’m #IJMohbad the investigation of his death which is a murder📌The faces of the dead must remain in the news and never be forgotten.

#Kemitalksmedia”