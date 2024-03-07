“Lion Of Africa” – Yul Pens Heartfelt Note To Celebrate Dad, Pete Edochie On Birthday

Yul Edochie, a controversial actor, has celebrated his father, Pete Edochie on his birthday.

To show his appreciation for his father’s accomplishments, the actor took to Instagram.

According to Yul Edochie, his father is the most handsome 77-year-old man he has ever met.

He congratulated Pete Edochie on his birthday and showered him with accolades.

He penned,

“A very happy birthday to you, Daddy,

The Lion of Africa.

The Legendary Chief Pete Edochie @peteedochie

The most handsome 77yr old man.

Yul Edochie pete birthday

Ibobo Umueri

The Greatest.

I wish you many more beautiful years filled with God’s blessings.

May God lead you always.

❤️❤️❤️”

SEE POST: