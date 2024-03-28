LP Anoints Peter Obi, Alex Otti As Presidential, Abia Governorship Flagbearer For 2027 Poll

Ahead of 2027 presidential election, the Labour Party, during the National Convention, on Wednesday, declared that it has designated its candidacy for the party’s leader, Peter Obi.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the LP also announced a right of first refusal for the Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, should he decide to seek reelection on the party’s platform.

This means that Governor Otti will have the first opportunity to accept or decline the party’s gubernatorial ticket before it is offered to anyone else.

The development was made known in a statement released by the party after the National Convention, which convened in Nnewi, Anambra State, today.

The statement reads: “The Convention in session based on the antecedents of the Presidential candidate before, during and after the 2023 General Election recommend that the 2027 Presidential ticket of the party be solely reserved for His Excellency, Mr. Peter Gregory Obi, the National leader of the party.

“Furthermore, the Convention in session reviewed ongoing development and performance of its Governor in Abia state, His Excellency, Dr. Alex Otti and pass a vote of confidence on him and recommend the 2027 Abia state Gubernatorial ticket of the party be reserved for His Excellency, Dr. Alex Otti.”