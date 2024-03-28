LP Crisis: Six Enugu Lawmakers Dump Party For PDP

As the leadership crisis continues to grow within the Labor Party, six members of the the party in the Enugu State House of Assembly have officially defected to the Peoples Democratic Party.

The defected lawmakers include Ejike Eze (Igbo-Eze North 1), Johnson Ugwu (Enugu North), Princess Ugwu (Enugu South Rural), Pius Ezeugwu (Nsukka West), Amuka Williams (Igbo-Etiti East) and Osita Eze (Oji River).

Their defections were made known during the plenary on Thursday, in a letter read by the Speaker of the House, Uche Ugwu, at the Assembly Legislative Complex.

The lawmakers expressed displeasure over what they described as existence of irreconcilable division, and ongoing crisis within the LP at the national level, and across all the state chapters.

The letter reads “Regrettably, the party has evolved into a state of perpetual discord with various factions embroiled in legal battles, thereby undermining its ability to effectively serve the interest of the people.”

“The LP once a beacon of hope for progressive ideas has regrettably become synonymous with internal squabbles, thereby reducing its capacity to fulfil the aspirations of electorates.”