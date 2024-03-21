Rev Fr Emmanuel Edeh, the founder of Madonna University in Nigeria, has ignited debate online after asserting that the university is the only private institution where ladies enrol as virgins and remain so upon graduation.

While praising the university for both its academic and moral brilliance, the Reverend father made the statement.

He stressed that Madonna University is the only university free of secret cults, molestation, exam malpractice, and bullying.

Rev fr Emmanuel Edeh also stated that Madonna has zero tolerance for hard drugs and sexual immorality.

Further boasting, the founder said that Madonna University is the only university where a girl arrives as a virgin and graduate as a virgin after four to five years of study.

He added that individuals from London, America, Germany, and other countries always refer to Madonna University University as a destination to discover a virgin.

In his words,

“It is only in this university that is clearly maintained that girls who have entered the university as virgins graduate as virgins. You can enter our university as virgins and graduate as virgins.

“Tell me any other university in the whole world that can maintain this. That is why people from London, America, England, Germany, when you meet them, they will say Father, we want to marry a girl who is a virgin. And they don’t tend to get that until they come to Madonna Univeristy.”

His statement has spark wave of reactions from social media users.

See some comments below,

obaksolo: SHOULD WE TELL HIM?😂😂😂😂😂😂😂.

v.o.b__: YOU WERE NOT INFORMED😂… ASK UNIPORT GUYS ABOUT MADONNA GIRLS.

londonalaga: I attended and it is Very true.

thecryptoghirl: Baba is not informed 🤭.

che_fav: Can NEVER be the same Madonna my roommates graduated from 😂😂😂😂😂.

beatzbyjava: The person that wrote the speech need to be arrested! 😂.

mastfoods.ng: But it’s true naa😂😂. My school😍😍. Fr Edeh is ever young, he doesn’t get old😍😍.

anniebraide: If you go the school you go know Wattin eh dey talk about 😂😂.

