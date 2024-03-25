Many Dead, Others Injured In Plateau Communal Clash Over Land Dispute

A yet to be identified number of people have been reportedly killed in a clash between rival youths in the Mikang Local Government Area of Plateau State.

It was gathered that many people were also injured during the clash which started on Saturday night between Taroh and Motola youths in the locality and lasted till the early hours of Sunday .

Confirming the development, the state Commissioner for Information , Musa Ashoms, blamed the situation on disputed land in the area.

He said: “I have just called the Mikang Local Government chairman over the issue.

“He told me that it is something that could have been avoided and not allowed to escalate to the point that people lost their lives, and at the moment, there are persons receiving treatment at the hospital.

“It started as a result of dispute over land.

“According to the LG chairman, the land in question cannot even produce six bags of rice, and you know when people are attached to their land, they could go extra mile.

“It is something they could have controlled their nerves, but somehow, it got to a point where others too joined them and houses were burnt down and people were maimed.”

Meanwhile, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Alabo Alfred, also said that security operatives had been deployed to the chaotic area while investigation over the incident continues.

Alfred said: “The area is now calm. People are going about their normal businesses.”