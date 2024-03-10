Many Feared Trapped As Five Storey Building Collapses In Anambra (Pictures)

Some yet to be identified workers have been trapped in a five-storey building, that collapsed on Sunday morning, at Garden Street Fegge, Onitsha, Anambra State.

A witness, who pleaded anonymity, said that the building was meant to serve as commercial purposes.

The source added that the building collapsed in the early hours of Sunday while some of the construction workers were on the last floor.

He said: “The building started from the fifth floor to collapse. The building is at the finishing touches and the fifth floor was almost finished when it collapsed and other floors followed suit.

“There are about two workers in the building that are trapped and those injured have been rushed to undisclosed hospitals.”

Also reacting to the incident, the Public Relations Officer of Anambra State Police Command, Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on today, said that details of the collapsed building were still sketchy.

He said: “Operatives are currently there now, though the details are still sketchy, as soon as I get the full details I will get back to you.”