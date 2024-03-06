May God Deliver Singles From Unnecessary Delaytionships- Nathaniel Bassey

Popular Nigerian Gospel singer, Nathaniel Bassey, has prayed against what he described as unnecessary “delaytionships” for yet to be married people.
Bassey defined ‘delaytionship’ as a relationship that is Aimless, directionless, and purposeless friendships that end in disappointment, pain and waste of time.
READ MORE: Nathaniel Bassey reacts to the unfortunate demise of his colleague, Osinachi Nwachukwu
Praying for singles via his X handle, he wrote: “Dear Singles, may God deliver you from unnecessary “delaytionships” and bring you into godly relationships that will lead to blissful marital fellowships in Jesus’ name.
“Delaytionship defined: (Aimless, directionless, and purposeless “friendships” that end in disappointment, pain and waste of time.”
Dear Singles, may God deliver you from unnecessary “delaytionships” and bring you into godly relationships that will lead to blissful marital fellowships in Jesus’ name.
Delaytionship defined: (Aimless, directionless, and purposeless “friendships” that end in disappointment,…
— Nathaniel Bassey (@nathanielblow) March 5, 2024