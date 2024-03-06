May God Deliver Singles From Unnecessary Delaytionships- Nathaniel Bassey

Popular Nigerian Gospel singer, Nathaniel Bassey, has prayed against what he described as unnecessary “delaytionships” for yet to be married people.

Bassey defined ‘delaytionship’ as a relationship that is Aimless, directionless, and purposeless friendships that end in disappointment, pain and waste of time.

Praying for singles via his X handle, he wrote: “Dear Singles, may God deliver you from unnecessary “delaytionships” and bring you into godly relationships that will lead to blissful marital fellowships in Jesus’ name.

“Delaytionship defined: (Aimless, directionless, and purposeless “friendships” that end in disappointment, pain and waste of time.”