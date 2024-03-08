Mayorkun Responds To BNXN’s Criticism Of His Former Boss, Davido

Adewale Mayowa Emmanuel, a Nigerian singer known as Mayorkun, has reacted to his colleague BNXN’s statement berating his former boss Davido.

BNXN, formerly known as Buju, became a trending topic online after he said that Davido understands nothing about his music after a fan referred to him as a mid vocalist.

Ola, an X user, stated that BNXN is a mid-level artist in Nigeria’s music industry.

He wrote,

“He’S mid abeg”

This did not go well with BNXN, who labelled the fan a retard for referring to him as a mid-level artist.

He added that knowing his favorite shows he has no moral right to comment about music.

A short scan of Ola’s page revealed that he is a die-hard supporter of DMW boss, Davido.

BNXN wrote; “You be retard. Knowing your fave. You know suppose dey speak on anything regarding music. Fem!.”

However, Mayorkun responded to BNXN (Buju) for shading his former boss, Davido.

READ MORE: “Speaking Yoruba Is Draining, Sometimes Hurts My Nerves“ – Adunni Ade

Mayorkun body-shamed him telling him to focus on his fitness.

Taking to twitter, he wrote

‘Twitterers’, y’all should know better na

‘You better focus on your fitness’

SEE POST: