MC Oluomo Rededicates Self To Humanity As He Marks 49th Birthday

Musiliu Akisanya, a former National Union of Road Transport Workers member better known as MC Oluomo, is 49 today.

On his Instagram feed, the philanthropist shared that last year taught him a new life lesson.

He regarded his last year as interesting, noting that he had acquired many lessons, among other things.

He disclosed that he had discovered a valuable lesson, while it’s necessary to keep friends near, you should also be drawn closer to those who are genuinely committed and devoted.

MC Oluomo went on to say that he has given a lot of thought to the betterment of humanity and that he is rededicating himself to this goal on his birthday.

Sharing a video of himself, he captioned,

“Alhamdulilah, Alhamdulilah, Alhamdulilah. What shall I say to almighty Allah, all I have to say is thank you, Allah. I’m grateful to Almighty Allah for yet another age. I’m so grateful for the gift of life and all that comes with it.

“Last year” was eventful! A lot of lessons were learned and many things hitter to unknown were made bear.

New life lessons were learned and of course, the struggle continues. But as eventful as last year was, I learnt an all-important lesson to always keep your “friends” close but those that are truly dedicated and loyal closer.

I have reflected on so many things and as it is customary to me, I’m using my birthday and new age to yet again re-dedicate myself to the good course of humanity. I will serve humanity the very best way I can, hoping that posterity will handle the rest.

I Alhaji Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya… E ru ndupe ooo. Happy birthday to me.”.

Many celebrities took to his comment section to wish him well.

See some comments below…

Kunle Afod wrote, “Happy birthday

Dayo Amusa wrote, “Happy birthday Oba

Foluke Daramola wrote, “Happy birthday to u sir

Lege Miami wrote, “Happy birthday Egbon mi long life and prosperity

Billy Que wrote, “God bless your new age boss”.

