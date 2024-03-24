Mercy Eke Promises Double Reward For Return Of Misplaced Phone

Mercy Eke, the winner of Big Brother Naija season 4, has found herself in a predicament as she appealed to the public for help in finding her misplaced phone and promised a double reward for it.

The first female winner of the well-known reality TV programme used social media to make her request known.

She even went so far as to say that she had to use someone else’s phone to express how urgent it was to retrieve her gadget.

In a heartfelt message addressed to her followers and fans, Mercy wrote,

“Hi lovely people… Please, if you by any means saw my phone, kindly hit me up or any of my friends… I will pay for it… I had to log into my friend’s phone to write this; I will pay double for it. Thank you.”

