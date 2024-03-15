Mohbad: Late Singer’s Family Faults Petition Against Primeboy

The family of the late musician, Ilerioluwa Aloba, also known as Mohbad, has criticised a petition allegedly filed by the deceased’s widow, Omowunmi, against Ibrahim Owodunni, also known as Primeboy.

Primeboy, Mohbad’s close associate, was interrogated on Tuesday during a scheduled visit to the State Criminal Investigation Department, along with Ayobami Fisayo, also known as Spending.

Since the start of the investigation into Mohbad’s death, the duo has been told to visit the police facility once a week.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, said that the Afro musician was delayed and questioned during his visit on Tuesday due to suspected character defamation and other claims raised in Wunmi’s petition.

Despite being released on Tuesday night, the singer returned to the SCID on Wednesday as police resumed their investigation into the claims.

On Wednesday, the family claimed that the petition might have scared off possible witnesses in the ongoing Coroner’s Court investigation in a statement signed by Monisola Odumosu, the head of their legal team.

Mohbad’s family also stated that Primeboy was released from the SCID due to the assistance of its legal team.

The statement read, “It has come to our notice that Wunmi Cynthia Aloba has petitioned the police alleging that Primeboy and four other persons were cyber-bullying and threats to her life and her son Liam Aloba, amongst other allegations.

“As a result, the police detained Primeboy at their Panti office in Lagos and released him on Tuesday evening at about 8.00 pm local time. The legal team was led by Emmanuel Oroko Esq. Primeboy and Spending were at Panti Police Station earlier in the morning of (12/03/2024) to fulfil part of the conditions of their administrative bail which is that they must report to the homicide section of Panti police station every week.

“We are of the strong opinion that the police can only help to get justice in the matter relating to who killed Ilerioluwa Aloba (Mohbad) by vetting spurious petitions that border on scaring potential witnesses in the unfolding investigative enquiry at the Coroner’s Court. The police have shown professionalism and integrity by releasing Primeboy on bail and allowing our legal team access to the petition. Also, Primeboy was told to come back on Wednesday.”

Odumosu went on to say that the duo’s situation was difficult because they were designated as witnesses in the inquest.

“May we mention that since we listed Spending and Primeboy as witnesses for the inquest at the Coroner Court, it has not been easy for the duo. We have evidence of a sporadic call from a person sympathetic to Wunmi Aloba, and we queried why the person had to call and truncate the call when Primeboy had not picked up the call. Immediately the person switched off his phone and has not called back since then. Barely a week after, Primeboy has been petitioned against and detained.

“The petitions against the duo of Spending and Primeboy will not scare them away as witnesses at the next sitting of the Coroner Court. We shall do all within the law not just to protect them but also protect their mental health,” the statement added.