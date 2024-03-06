Mohbad’s Father Disowns Lawyers Appearing In Court Without Authorization

Joseph Aloba, the late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, well known as Mohbad, has cut ties with those posing as his solicitors and showing up in court against his will.

Aloba revealed this in a statement he submitted to PUNCH Online on Tuesday, stating that he only gave his family’s legal team permission to represent him.

A member of the legal team, Monisola Odumosu, signed the statement, which claimed that the disclaimer was required after someone claimed to be Mohbad father’s lawyer on social media.

According to Odumosu, Aloba stated that anyone or group seeking to take action in Mohbad’s case must first obtain the authorization and approval of his legal team.

The statement read, “Our attention has been drawn to a certain individual on the social media platform particularly TikTok parading himself to be working for a group on behalf of our client, Mr. Joseph Aloba.

“It is our client’s instruction that he has not engaged anyone, a law firm or an NGO to represent him either in court or any other place in matters relating to seeking justice on the death of his late son, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba (Mohbad) other than his current legal team which have been properly briefed on all matters relating to procuring justice on behalf of his late son

“Mr. Aloba said anyone or group who wants to take any action about the Mohbad matter must seek the consent and approval of his legal team whom he said have been doing the legal work diligently and to his satisfaction. Mr. Joseph Aloba has not given anyone or a group his consent to represent him.”

The statement went on to say that the deceased’s family was well aware of what it described as underground efforts to sabotage the legal process in Mohbad’s case.

The legal team also stated that it wanted to ensure that spoilers did not damage the blocks of justice being created for the case.

“Please we urge the public to ignore anyone or group that claims to be acting on behalf of Mr. Joseph”, it added.