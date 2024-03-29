Mohbad’s Father Told Primeboy To Flee In Order To Escape Arrest – Late Singer’s Mother

Abosede, the mother of the late Nigerian musician Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, well known as Mohbad, has recently criticised her ex-husband.

She claimed her estranged husband, Joseph Aloba, sheltered Primeboy, the primary suspect in her son’s death.

Recall that Mohbad, a 27-year-old musician, died on September 12, 2023, under mysterious circumstances that have sparked debate till date.

In a recent interview with Punch, Abosede stated that Mohbad’s father encouraged Primeboy to flee because he was a suspect in the killing investigation.

She said, “After Mohbad’s burial, when his father came back home, I asked him where Primeboy was since it was claimed that he’s the one who fought my son. Mohbad’s father said he told Primeboy to run away so that he won’t get arrested because he’s a suspect. I asked him how he could say such a thing.”