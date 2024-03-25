Karimot, Mohbad’s sister-in-law, blasted celebrity blogger Tunde Ednut for publishing an update from the late singer’s wife, Wunmi.

Recall Wunmi stated that her child, Liam, whom she had with Mohbad, will turn one year old in a few weeks.

“No female deserves to go through this, haa I don’t wish this pain on my enemy. Liam will clock 1yr in few weeks without dada, I miss my baby so much” Wunmi posted on Instagram.

Tunde Ednut shared the post, which drew backlash, with some claiming he only published Wunmi’s story to drag her.

Karimot, Wunmi’s sister, responded harshly to the blogger, she wrote,

”@mazitundeednut Who sent you, short man devil. Eniyan kukuru bilisii tatafo go and sit down with that your shot put head”

