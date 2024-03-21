MohBad’s Wife Refutes Claim By UK-Based Blogger About Conducting DNA Test On Late Singer’s Son

Salawu, Akingbolu & Co., the legal representatives of Mrs. Wunmi Aloba, wife of the late musician Ilerioluwa Aloba, also known as Mohbad, have denied a report by UK-based Nigerian blogger Bukky Jesse.

Jesse claimed that the law firm did a DNA test on Mohbad’s son, Liam.

According to a disclaimer issued on Wednesday and signed by Kabir Akingbolu, the blogger published an article saying that the law company was involved in carrying out a DNA test on Mohbad’s son in collaboration with one Latona Hospital and later Lagoon Hospital, both in Lagos State.

SaharaReporters had stated that Bukky Jesse, a Manchester based blogger and social media influencer, had escalated her cyberbullying of Mohbad’s wife.

Bukky Jesse had accused Wunmi of killing her husband, seizing Mohbad’s belongings, and using the media to gather records she will use at a foreign country’s embassy to seek asylum and depart Nigeria with her son, Liam, in a Facebook and Instagram live video that lasted more than three hours.

SaharaReporters had also reported how Bukky Jesse embarked on cyberbullying of renowned human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), for requesting the intervention of the Nigeria Police Force over death threats coming to Mohbad’s wife.

Akingbolu stated that the charge has no iota of truth and was made by a “self-serving, jobless attention seeker and overseas fugitive” who believes in generating money by maligning persons with integrity in order to acquire followers on the Internet.

The disclaimer read, “The attention of the law firm of Salawu, Akingbolu & Co. has been drawn to an online publication by a Blogger named Bukky Jesse, who, in her desperate quest to garner more online followers threw caution to the wind by making an unfounded allegation that our Law Firm was involved in carrying out a Deoxyribonucleic (DNA) test on one Liam, the son of late Hip-hop Singer Aloba Ilerioluwa Promise popularly known as Mohbad in connivance with one Latona Hospital and later Lagoon Hospital.

“For the record, we state and maintain that we are Professional Litigation Lawyers of repute and our integrity in that light has never been in doubt since the inception of our Law Firm, for we are Lawyers who believe strongly in ethics and professionalism.

“As a matter of fact, our track records in defending the masses and fighting poor government policies and corruption are testimonials to what we do.

“Although Mrs. Wunmi Aloba, the wife to the late Singer, Aloba llerioluwa Promise (Mohbad), recently briefed our Law Firm and our service was retained to represent her in her cases and we have been doing our job strictly as Lawyers, we are, therefore, surprised by the unfounded allegation made by the so-called Blogger that we are into Deoxyribonucleic (DNA) test when we are not medical practitioners.

“NOTICE is hereby given to the general public to disregard the unsubstantiated publication made by the said Blogger. We have never, at any point in time, carried out any Deoxyribonucleic (DNA) test for Mrs. Wunmi Aloba nor any person whosoever because we are not running a hospital but a Law Firm.

“This is an allegation that has no iota of truth but one made by a self-serving, jobless attention seeker and overseas fugitive who believes in making money by maligning people with integrity so as to attract followers on the Internet.”

“We hereby urge the general public to discountenance and jettison the spurious, unfounded, baseless and puerile allegation by Bukky Jesse who has been dishing out falsehood and contradictory information to the general public under the pretence of seeking justice for the death of late Aloba Ilerioluwa Promise (Mohbad).

“For us, we know that under the law, it is only the father of a child, in this case, MOHBAD, that can question the paternity of the child, LIAM, but he never doubted the paternity of the child when he was alive.

“As a matter of fact, he had two lands, one was bought in the name of LIAM. This is more so because even if MOHBAD had adopted another child out of wedlock when he was alive, so far as there was/is such acknowledgement, the whole world cannot gang up to deny such a child of his inheritance even though he was born out of wedlock.

“So why would I bother myself with DNA (to prove what?) instead of facing the legal issues involved?

“Having said that, we assure the public that the long hands of the law will catch up with this impostor and accidental blogger of infinitesimal value with no traceable address in Nigeria, as soon as we are able to unveil her identity which has been shrouded in secrecy and we dare her to come out if she can defend any of her gutter vituperations.”