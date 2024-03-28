“Most Of You Weren’t Born When I Started Acting At 16” – Laide Bakare Tackles Trolls

Laide Bakare, a Nollywood actress, has responded to trolls as she reflected on her career experience.

She shared a throwback video of early career days as an actress, warning trolls against being rude to her.

Posting the clip on her Instagram page, she asked her trolls where they were when she started her acting career 16 years ago, noting that most of them weren’t even born then.

Laide made it clear in her comment section that she won’t tolerate such trolls, who she referred to as lunatics.

Sharing the video, she captioned,

“Where were you when I started my Acting career at Age 16? Most of these trolls were not even born. I will not tolerate such lunat!c commenters moving forward. If you come you go collect except I did not see it.”

SEE VIDEO: