“Mr Ibu Is Irreplaceable” – Charles Inojie Expresses Sadness Over Colleague’s Death

Charles Inojie, a prominent Nigerian comic actor, has remarked that his late colleague, John ‘Mr Ibu’ Okafor, was a priceless gift to the film industry.

The entertainment business and the country were thrown into sadness when Mr. Ibu’s death was revealed on Saturday night, March 2.

The Nollywood celebrity remarked that Mr Ibu’s death is an irreparable loss that would be felt by everyone.

He noted that simply casting him was enough to make a film a blockbuster.

In a recent interview with Channels TV, Inojie stated that he is one of the few performers who can convey a message through body language without using words.

According to him, the late entertainer’s unique talent and characteristics are difficult to come by in the film industry.

In his words,

“There’s sometimes you lose a person in an industry and you say, well, so or so person would replace him. But Mr Ibu is irreplaceable. Mr Ibu spears with every part of his body.

“He is probably one of the few people in Africa that would sit without saying anything would communicate a million messages with his facial expressions, body language and gestures without verbalizing just one word of dramatic dialogue. That doesn’t come cheap. We are going to miss that. You have John, you have a blockbuster.”