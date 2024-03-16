Ikuforiji Olaitan Abdulrahman, a Nigerian artist known professionally as Oxlade, has spoken out for the first time in two years about the consequences of his tape being released online.

It should be noted that the singer garnered reactions when his sex tapes slipped into the public realm two years ago.

In a recent interview, Oxlade revealed to media personality Joey Akan that he lost all of his N400 million endorsement deals as a result of his sex tape being made public.

According to him, he was being blackmailed because of the sex recordings, so he was relieved when they were leaked.

However, he explained that, aside from the endorsement deals he lost, the sex video scandal had an impact on his family, particularly his grandma, with whom he is very close.

According to Oxlade, he was dropped by brands on the grounds that he was a negative role model for young people.

”The saddest was hearing my grandma cry, asking me if I’m the one that’s going to end her, it affected my family and my mental health, I lost all my endorsement deals four of them, there’s something about critic system many don’t know, when you get bashed your market value and price tag tends to depart from you, all my deals that was affiliated to me calculate it up to like N400M, nothing moved me until my grandma asked if I wanted to kill her in yoruba” he said in part.

Watch the interview below…