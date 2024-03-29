“My N120M BBNaija Money Is Still Intact” – Ilebaye Boasts

Ilebaye Odiniya, the winner of BBNaija All Stars, boasted about having her N120M grand prize money intact, putting down trolls once and for all after being broke-shamed.

The reality star had taken to her Snapchat channel for a heartfelt conversation with her followers, which swiftly escalated.

A follower indicated that Ilebaye is viewed as broke among her colleagues, owing to the restriction of her social media content.

In response, Ilebaye emphasised that social media posts and other expensive products displayed for public consumption do not indicate one’s financial stand.

Explaining further, the 23-year-old millionaire stated that the grand prize of N120 million she won from the BBNaija All Stars edition is still in her hands.

“Lmaoo! When it comes to being broke, don’t add Ilebaye’s name to that circle girl! lol, brokenness isn’t my portion and I thank God for using Big Brother to have my own money. Because I don’t post doesn’t mean I don’t have. If I dey post, una for die of hate. I’m saving you guys from unnecessary High BP. I never even touch that 120M yet. Lmao you think it’s by posting designers that make you rich,” she stated.

SEE POST: