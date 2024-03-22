Nasarawa Students Die In Stampede During Palliatives’ Distribution

Not less than two students of the Nasarawa State University, Keffi, died Friday morning, following a stampede occasioned by the distribution of palliatives.

According to an eye witness, the deceased persons were among those who trooped to convocation square, the venue for the palliatives distribution sponsored by the State Government.

“What we are hearing now is that two female students have died. They were said to have been suffocated because of the crowd and they were later declared dead by the healthcare workers,” the informant told Daily Trust.

Reacting, Yunusa Yusuf Baduku, National President of the Nasarawa State Students Association, said most of the affected students have been rushed to hospitals for medical attention.

“Seriously, what happened this morning at the Nasarawa State University, Keffi, is uncalled for, and very pathetic.

“After our arrangement for the distribution of palliatives to the students which was to hold at the University’s convocation square, they (students) suddenly arrived at the venue in their numbers and overpowered the security.

“They broke through the gate into the Convocation square where the bags of rice was to be shared.

“Unfortunately, most of our female students sustained several degrees of injuries, while others got suffocated because of the population at the venue for the distribution of the palliatives.

“Right now, I am at the Federal Medical Center, Keffi, where we brought some of our students for emergency treatment.

“Also, as National President of NASA, I got an official report that one student has died as a result of the unfortunate incident.

“For the numbers of those injured, I cannot confirm that at the moment because some of them are at the school’s clinic while others are here at the FMC, Keffi receiving treatment,” he said.